Pennsylvania Man Charged With Murder After Beheading Father; Fatal Car Crash in Shrewsbury

A chilling saga unfurls in Pennsylvania as a man stands accused of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, following allegations of beheading his father and publicly sharing a video of the horrific act. The suspect, identified as Justin Mohn, aged 32, allegedly committed the gruesome act at their home in Levittown.

The Sinister Act and the Accused

Mohn allegedly decapitated his father, Michael F. Mohn, a federal employee with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, following which he posted a disturbing video on social media. The video, showcasing the severed head and Mohn making violent, anti-government statements, was swiftly removed from YouTube for violating its graphic violence policy, leading to the shutdown of Mohn's channel.

The accused, known for his history of violent and threatening behavior, was arrested at a National Guard facility, Fort Indiantown Gap, located around 100 miles away from the crime scene. Mohn has a track record of embracing violent anti-government rhetoric and conspiracy theories, even known to have harassed employees at a credit union in Colorado.

The Murder and the Aftermath

According to law enforcement, the murder was premeditated. Mohn had purchased a gun a day prior to the killing, leading investigators to believe that he shot his father before decapitating him. Upon his arrest, Mohn was found armed with a loaded handgun. Although law enforcement had interacted with Mohn on three previous occasions, it remains unclear whether any federal charges will be filed against him.

Separate Incident: Fatal Car Crash in Shrewsbury

In an unrelated incident in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, a fatal two-vehicle collision occurred on Monday night on Steltz Road. The crash involved a disabled Subaru Legacy and a Land Rover. The state police were alerted about a disabled motorist and a crash at the location around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that both vehicles had crashed and collided with trees nearby.

The driver of the Land Rover was pronounced dead at the scene, whereas the driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries. The identity of the deceased will be disclosed later by the York County Coroner's Office. While no autopsy will be conducted, a routine toxicology test is planned.