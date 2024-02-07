Pennsylvania Man Charged with Homicide by Vehicle after Deadly Crash

Brayan Alejandro Gonzalez-Paez, a 22-year-old man from Norristown, Pennsylvania, has been apprehended and charged with several offenses, including homicide by vehicle, following a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of his girlfriend, Anjelica Guadalupe Amaya Briceno, and her 3-year-old daughter. The fatal incident unfolded in Upper Merion Township on January 13, in the midst of heavy rain, when Gonzalez-Paez, operating a Toyota Yaris, lost control and struck a tree. All of this, alarmingly, took place at a speed considerably above the legal limit.

Recklessness and Irresponsibility

The investigation into the incident threw up a series of shocking revelations. Gonzalez-Paez was found to be driving without a valid license. The vehicle he was operating was neither registered nor insured in his name. In further testament to his gross negligence, it was discovered that there was no child car seat in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The consequences of this tragic incident were immediately fatal for Briceno, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 3-year-old daughter was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia location, but the little girl couldn't be saved either.

Deception and Legal Consequences

In a desperate attempt to deflect blame, Gonzalez-Paez initially claimed to be working for the food delivery service, DoorDash. However, this turned out to be another falsehood, as the company confirmed that he was not an authorized worker due to his lack of a valid driver's license. Additionally, the delivery request that he mentioned was never fulfilled. Gonzalez-Paez, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, is now awaiting a deportation hearing with Homeland Security.

Awaiting Justice

On February 6, Gonzalez-Paez was arrested and arraigned with bail set at $99,077. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community mourns the loss of two innocent lives and awaits justice.