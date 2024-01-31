Pennsylvania Man Charged with Beheading Father, Posts Act on YouTube

In an unnerving incident, 32-year-old Justin Mohn of Levittown, Pennsylvania, stands accused of first-degree murder and corpse abuse for the beheading of his father, Michael F. Mohn. The macabre act was not only carried out but broadcasted on YouTube, where Justin put on display the severed head of his father, who he vilified as a traitor to the nation.

Dreadful Crime Captured Online

The chilling video, which stayed live for about five hours before YouTube pulled it down for policy violation, showed Justin advocating for a 'bloody revolution' and voicing several conspiracy theories. The victim, Michael Mohn, was discovered in their family bathroom by his wife, Denice Mohn. The crime scene was a grim sight with a machete and blood-smeared gloves.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Justin Mohn was apprehended following an attempted intrusion at a National Guard facility. He was found in possession of a firearm and his father's car. Justin, known for his threatening behavior and anti-government rhetoric, has a history of harassing former colleagues and posting controversial writings. His arraignment has taken place, and he is currently being held without bail. A hearing has been scheduled for February 8.

Community Reactions

This dreadful act has sent shockwaves through the community. Neighbors recall Justin's eccentric behavior and express concerns about his mental well-being. As the case unfolds, it continues to be a chilling reminder of the violence that can stem from unchecked radical beliefs.