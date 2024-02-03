Pennsylvania Man Charged for the First-Degree Murder of His Father

In a shocking and gruesome crime that has left Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in a state of shock, Justin Mohn, a 32-year-old local resident, has been charged with the first-degree murder of his father, Michael F. Mohn, a well-regarded federal employee with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The inhumane act, which involved shooting and decapitation, was committed using a 9mm handgun that Justin had purchased legally the day before the killing.

According to authorities, Justin's actions leading up to the crime, including the surrender of his medical marijuana card to qualify for firearm possession, indicate a premeditated act. Justin, who was unemployed and living with his parents, had no previous history of mental health issues or a criminal record.

Past Encounters with Law Enforcement

Justin had been on the radar of local police on three occasions prior to the murder. These instances involved a driveway argument in 2011, a workplace threat complaint in 2019, and concerns about his behavior raised by an employer in 2023. His former colleagues described him as uncomfortable to be around, with misogynistic comments and writings advocating for government overthrow and violent revolution.

After shooting his father in the head and decapitating him with a knife and a machete, Justin posted a 14-minute video on YouTube. The horrific video, which showed him holding his father's severed head, saw him advocating for a 'second American Revolution' against the federal government. His mother discovered the gruesome scene, and Justin was later arrested at a National Guard training site with a loaded handgun.