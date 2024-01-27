Pennsylvania Man Charged For Supplying Alcohol to Minor Leading to Hospitalization

A shocking incident has unfolded in Chicora, Butler County, Pennsylvania that has resulted in a 69-year-old man facing criminal charges for allegedly providing alcohol to a minor. The accused, Kenneth F. Tejchman, is alleged to have supplied the minor with a quart of moonshine. The minor's consumption of the high-proof, distilled spirits led to a subsequent hospitalization due to severe intoxication.

Incident in Pine Creek Township

The incident reportedly occurred in Pine Creek Township, with the case now being heard in the office of District Magistrate Gregory M. Bazylak. State Police from Punxsutawney have filed the charges against Tejchman. Yet, many details surrounding the incident, including the circumstances under which the alcohol was provided, remain undisclosed.

High BAC and Hospitalization

It was reported that the juvenile involved had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.340% after consuming the moonshine, which can be lethal in many instances, thereby necessitating immediate medical intervention. The condition of the minor post-hospitalization has not been made public, adding to the mystery and gravity of the situation.

Legal Consequences

The charge against Tejchman is Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc. Minor, Misdemeanor 3, indicating that he allegedly sold or furnished alcohol to a minor, an act that is strictly against the law. Tejchman has admitted to offering the moonshine to multiple individuals without verifying their ages. The preliminary hearing for the case is set for February 28, 2024. As the legal proceedings unfold, the consequences for the accused could be severe, reflecting the seriousness of the crime.