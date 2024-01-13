en English
Crime

Peckham Contractor Pleads Guilty to Lottery Scam Charges

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
27-year-old Jermaine Gabriel, from Peckham in Frankfield, Clarendon, has confessed to his involvement in a lottery scam. Gabriel, a building contractor by trade, entered a guilty plea to several charges in the May Pen Circuit Court. The charges pertain to lottery scamming, a plague that has gripped Jamaica and other nations, tarnishing their reputations.

The Arrest and Charges

On December 18, 2020, the Lottery Scam Task Force conducted an operation at Gabriel’s residence, leading to his arrest. He was subsequently charged with multiple offenses, including possession of identity information, possession of an access device, and obtaining money by false pretense. It’s a testament to the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies that are battling to combat this rampant crime.

Unveiling the Evidence

Upon examining Gabriel’s cell phone, the authorities discovered several files containing the identity information of individuals residing overseas. These files held critical data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, and banking details of these individuals. The discovery of such sensitive information provided a clear link to the illicit activities Gabriel was involved in, further solidifying the case against him.

The Impending Sentence

Following his guilty plea, Gabriel is now awaiting his sentencing, scheduled for January 29. The case serves as a stern reminder of the legal consequences that come with engaging in such fraudulent activities. It’s a story that should resonate with those tempted to participate in lottery scams, underlining the firm stance of Jamaican authorities towards such criminal acts.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

