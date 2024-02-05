Pearland PD Cracks Down on 'Jugging' Robberies, Five Suspects Arrested

Five Houston men have been apprehended by the Pearland Police Department's Special Investigations Unit in Pearland, Texas, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, marking a significant crackdown on a series of robberies notoriously known as 'jugging'. The suspects, identified as Dennerick Crew (33), Damien West (19), Darise Booker (30), Howard Glaze (31), and Christopher Eugene (19), are being linked to a spree of similar crimes committed throughout the broader Houston area.

'Jugging' Crimes: A Growing Threat

The term 'jugging' refers to a particular type of crime where the criminals target individuals post their withdrawal of cash from banks. The criminals follow these individuals, rob them, and often burglarize their vehicles to steal the withdrawn money. In this instance, the victims were primarily elderly people in their 70s or older, making the crime all the more reprehensible.

Investigative Breakthrough

The arrests were the culmination of several investigations conducted by the Pearland PD, following a series of six jugging incidents reported in October and November 2023. The Special Investigations Unit's relentless pursuit and meticulous investigative work led to the successful apprehension of the suspects.

Cross-agency Collaboration

The Pearland Police Department did not work in isolation. The operation was a combined effort of various law enforcement agencies. The Houston Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office all provided assistance in the investigations, reflecting the effectiveness of cross-agency collaboration in fighting organized crime.

The Pearland PD has issued a call to members of the public who believe they might have fallen victim to these individuals. They encourage such individuals to report their experiences to law enforcement at crimetipspearlandtx.gov, ensuring that all victims have a chance to see justice served.