Assault on Pro-Choice Gynaecologist at Marsa Protest Results in Court Case

On a seemingly ordinary day in Marsa, Aldo Moro Street became the stage for a disconcerting incident. Jennifer Grech, aggrieved by a placard promoting pro-choice views on abortion, assaulted Isabelle Stabile, a pro-choice gynaecologist and member of Doctors for Choice, during a peaceful protest on May 9, 2022.

Stabile, standing her ground with a placard supporting a woman’s right to choose abortion, found herself confronted by Grech. What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated, culminating in Grech pushing Stabile forcefully in the chest.

The court subsequently found Grech guilty of assault, in addition to charging her with insulting and threatening Stabile.