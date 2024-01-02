en English
en English
Crime

Assault on Pro-Choice Gynaecologist at Marsa Protest Results in Court Case

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Assault on Pro-Choice Gynaecologist at Marsa Protest Results in Court Case

On a seemingly ordinary day in Marsa, Aldo Moro Street became the stage for a disconcerting incident. Jennifer Grech, aggrieved by a placard promoting pro-choice views on abortion, assaulted Isabelle Stabile, a pro-choice gynaecologist and member of Doctors for Choice, during a peaceful protest on May 9, 2022.

Stabile, standing her ground with a placard supporting a woman’s right to choose abortion, found herself confronted by Grech. What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated, culminating in Grech pushing Stabile forcefully in the chest.

The court subsequently found Grech guilty of assault, in addition to charging her with insulting and threatening Stabile.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

