PDRM Identifies Over Ten Undocumented Migrant Settlements

The Royal Police Malaysia (PDRM), under the leadership of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, has pinpointed over ten settlements housing undocumented migrants. These settlements, including the Klang Valley, Johor, Kedah, and Kelantan, are now the focal points of a rigorous police operation aimed at addressing the country’s undocumented migration issue. This disclosure follows a joint operation on Jalan Silang, which targeted illegal businesses allegedly managed by foreigners and resulted in the detention of over 1,100 foreign nationals for various immigration offenses.

Unveiling Undocumented Migrants Settlements

The announcement was made during a handover ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Police Academy (Pulapol). Duties of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) were transferred from the outgoing director, Datuk Seri Aidi Ismail, to his successor, Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad. This change in leadership comes in light of Ismail’s impending retirement. The locations of these undocumented migrant settlements will remain undisclosed until the last minute to prevent information leaks, as per the police’s strategic approach.

Targeted Operations against Illegal Activities

Subsequent to the identification of these settlements, the PDRM plans to launch consistent operations against them. Beyond addressing the issue of illegal immigration, these operations also aim to suppress the drug trafficking activities often associated with these settlements. Such a substantial concentration of efforts underscores the PDRM’s commitment to law enforcement and the maintenance of public safety.

Large-Scale Integrated Operation

Recently, a large-scale integrated operation involving multiple enforcement agencies was conducted at Jalan Silang. Led by Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, the operation mobilized 1,138 personnel and successfully detained 1,101 foreign nationals for immigration offenses. This operation was primarily aimed at curbing criminal activities, particularly those involving foreign nationals, in the Jalan Silang area and the Kota Raya Complex.