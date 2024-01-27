PD Seth: The Police Dog Hero of Mansfield

In a remarkable display of police dog prowess, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois named PD Seth has been instrumental in the arrest of three suspected burglars in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. This incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Harrop White Road allotments following a reported burglary.

PD Seth's Role in the Arrest

Upon arrival, the police secured the area, but it was PD Seth's acute senses that alerted them to the nearby presence of the alleged offenders. A tense chase ensued, at the end of which the suspects found themselves cornered by PD Seth. The trio, consisting of a 28-year-old man and two teenagers aged 16 and 17, were subsequently arrested and later released on bail under suspicion of burglary.

PD Seth: An Asset to the Force

Inspector Kylie Davies emphasized the pivotal role that PD Seth played in the arrests. In her words, the apprehension of the suspects might not have been achievable without this intrepid police dog. Licensed only in December, PD Seth has already made significant contributions to law enforcement. His accomplishments include apprehending a driver who attempted to flee and a suspect believed to have stolen a high-performance car.

