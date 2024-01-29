PCC Simon Foster Calls for Stricter Punishments in Knife Crime

In the wake of escalating knife crime, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster is pushing for harsher penalties for individuals involved in the trading of hazardous knives, swords, and machetes. These weapons, which are designed to threaten or cause harm, rather than for practical use, are still readily available to those who seek them, both online and on the high street.

Calling for Stricter Legislation

Foster criticizes the UK government's current proposal to increase the maximum sentence for dealing with these deadly weapons from six months to two years, deeming it insufficient. Instead, he advocates for punishments akin to those meted out for drug offenses, which can reach life imprisonment. In Foster’s view, the present measures fall short of the government's responsibility to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The Alarming Accessibility of Dangerous Weapons

The tragic case of Ronan Kanda, whose underage killers were able to purchase a variety of dangerous weapons, underscores Foster's concerns. He emphasizes that such weapons are not only accessible online but also sold to minors, a situation he deems unacceptable.

Citizens' Plea for Tougher Sentencing

The call for stricter sentencing is echoed by bereaved parents in Liverpool. Following the fatal stabbing of their children, Ava White and Danny Gee Jamieson, they are seeking public support for 'Danny and Ava's Law.' This proposed law aims to introduce sterner deterrents for those found carrying a knife. The parents perceive the current sentencing as too lenient, contributing to the spiraling knife crime epidemic.

Similarly, the families of the victims of Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah, who committed a fatal knife attack in a Reading park in June 2020, delivered poignant tributes during the inquest. Saadallah, who prepared himself for jihad by giving money to charity before the attack, is currently serving a whole life sentence for the terrorist act.