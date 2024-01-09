en English
Crime

PCB Scientist Arrested for Alleged Bribery: A Stain on the Scientific Community?

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
PCB Scientist Arrested for Alleged Bribery: A Stain on the Scientific Community?

Dr. Bilquees Ara, a scientist at the Pollution Control Board (PCB) based in Industrial Estate, Khunmoh, Srinagar, has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe to speed up the issuance of a ‘Consent To Operate’ (CTO) license for a local bakery unit. The arrest was made following a tip-off by the bakery owner who claimed that Dr. Ara initially requested Rs 20,000, which was later negotiated down to Rs 5,000. Instead of complying with the demand, the complainant reported the incident to the ACB, leading to a sting operation and the subsequent arrest of Dr. Ara.

Unmasking Corruption in the Scientific Community

The incident reveals a darker side of the scientific community and raises questions about the potential for corruption within the system. The news of Dr. Ara’s arrest, a respected scientist with the State Pollution Control Board in Srinagar, came as a shock to many. The fact that a scientist was caught red-handed accepting a bribe poses serious implications about the integrity of professionals in the field.

Catching Corruption in the Act

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) executed a sting operation, leading to the arrest of Dr. Ara while she was in the act of accepting the bribe. The money was recovered on the spot, providing indisputable evidence against her. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vigilance required to combat corruption in various sectors of society.

Legal Proceedings in Motion

Following the arrest, a First Information Report (FIR) number 02/2024 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was registered at the ACB Srinagar Police Station. Dr. Ara, identified as the daughter of Ghulam Nabi from Sarnal Gulshan Abad district, Anantnag, is now under investigation. This case underscores the necessity of stringent laws and their enforcement in the fight against corruption.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

