en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Paul Gallagher: From Prison Escape to Arrest in a Liverpool Pub

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Paul Gallagher: From Prison Escape to Arrest in a Liverpool Pub

Paul Gallagher, a 39-year-old man with a record of 12 previous convictions for 30 offenses, including possession of a prohibited firearm, made headlines when he escaped from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire, where he was serving a 67-month sentence for drug supply offenses. His escape occurred on January 13, 2022, with less than a year left on his sentence. After 22 months of evading capture and ‘sofa surfing’ with friends, Gallagher was finally found and arrested in a Liverpool pub on November 29, 2024.

Escape and Evasion

Gallagher’s escape from prison shocked the authorities, especially given the short duration left on his sentence. His escape was not a simple case but was triggered by a series of personal hardships. His brother, Keith, had recently passed away, and Gallagher was grappling with his mental health and the impact of lockdown measures within the prison. These factors, coupled with his criminal past, painted a complex picture of a man struggling with the confines of his life, both physically and emotionally.

Arrest and Consequences

After 22 months of being a fugitive, Gallagher’s time on the run ended at a pub in Liverpool city center. When arrested, he only possessed a toothbrush and £6. Despite the court’s skepticism about his activities while at large, there was no evidence of him committing further offenses during his escape. Gallagher admitted to escaping lawful custody and was sentenced to an additional six months in jail, extending his stay behind bars.

Reflection on Criminal Justice

While Gallagher’s case may be seen as an example of a criminal escaping justice, it also raises questions about the adequacy of support for prisoners struggling with mental health issues and the impact of societal factors like the death of a loved one. With Gallagher now back in prison, the hope is that he receives the necessary support and rehabilitation to reintegrate into society once his sentence is served.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Family Confronts Killer with Powerful Message After Grandmother's Death in Violent Carjacking
On a day of profound grief and demands for justice, the family of an elderly woman, Linda Frickey, who was tragically killed in a violent carjacking, delivered a stinging message to her killer during his sentencing. The incident, which left a community shaken and a family bereft, underscores the human cost of such violent crimes
Family Confronts Killer with Powerful Message After Grandmother's Death in Violent Carjacking
Counterfeit Trade in Glenavy: Economic and Criminal Implications
30 mins ago
Counterfeit Trade in Glenavy: Economic and Criminal Implications
Death of Six-Month-Old Baby in St Andrews Sparks Unexplained Death Investigation
39 mins ago
Death of Six-Month-Old Baby in St Andrews Sparks Unexplained Death Investigation
Ecuador Hostages Freed Amid Prison Riots and Crackdown on Criminal Gangs
8 mins ago
Ecuador Hostages Freed Amid Prison Riots and Crackdown on Criminal Gangs
A Hero's Farewell: Perry High School Principal Succumbs to Injuries after School Shooting
18 mins ago
A Hero's Farewell: Perry High School Principal Succumbs to Injuries after School Shooting
London Underground Attack Highlights Rising Public Safety Concerns
20 mins ago
London Underground Attack Highlights Rising Public Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
40 seconds
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
1 min
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
1 min
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
1 min
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
2 mins
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
New York Rangers Triumph Over Washington Capitals: A Strategic Victory
2 mins
New York Rangers Triumph Over Washington Capitals: A Strategic Victory
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
3 mins
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
Senator Joe Manchin Backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Amid Cabinet Shakeup Speculations
4 mins
Senator Joe Manchin Backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Amid Cabinet Shakeup Speculations
Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins: A Clash of Streaks in NHL
4 mins
Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins: A Clash of Streaks in NHL
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
20 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
25 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
15 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app