Paul Gallagher: From Prison Escape to Arrest in a Liverpool Pub

Paul Gallagher, a 39-year-old man with a record of 12 previous convictions for 30 offenses, including possession of a prohibited firearm, made headlines when he escaped from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire, where he was serving a 67-month sentence for drug supply offenses. His escape occurred on January 13, 2022, with less than a year left on his sentence. After 22 months of evading capture and ‘sofa surfing’ with friends, Gallagher was finally found and arrested in a Liverpool pub on November 29, 2024.

Escape and Evasion

Gallagher’s escape from prison shocked the authorities, especially given the short duration left on his sentence. His escape was not a simple case but was triggered by a series of personal hardships. His brother, Keith, had recently passed away, and Gallagher was grappling with his mental health and the impact of lockdown measures within the prison. These factors, coupled with his criminal past, painted a complex picture of a man struggling with the confines of his life, both physically and emotionally.

Arrest and Consequences

After 22 months of being a fugitive, Gallagher’s time on the run ended at a pub in Liverpool city center. When arrested, he only possessed a toothbrush and £6. Despite the court’s skepticism about his activities while at large, there was no evidence of him committing further offenses during his escape. Gallagher admitted to escaping lawful custody and was sentenced to an additional six months in jail, extending his stay behind bars.

Reflection on Criminal Justice

While Gallagher’s case may be seen as an example of a criminal escaping justice, it also raises questions about the adequacy of support for prisoners struggling with mental health issues and the impact of societal factors like the death of a loved one. With Gallagher now back in prison, the hope is that he receives the necessary support and rehabilitation to reintegrate into society once his sentence is served.