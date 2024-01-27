Paul Anderson Charged with Drug Possession, 'Peaky Blinders' Film Faces Uncertainty

In a shocking incident, Paul Anderson, best recognized for his portrayal of Arthur Shelby in the popular BBC drama 'Peaky Blinders', was apprehended on charges of drug possession. The incident took place on the day after Christmas, when police were summoned to a pub in Camden, London. Anderson was found in the possession of various substances, including crack cocaine, and was subsequently arrested.

Actor Pleads Guilty in Court

Proceedings followed swiftly, with Anderson appearing in Highbury Magistrates' Court on January 25. The actor admitted to holding Class A drugs, including crack cocaine and amphetamines. He also confessed to having Class B and Class C prescription drugs in his possession, namely Diazepam and Pregabalin. The court imposed a fine on Anderson, who pled guilty to the charges.

The repercussions of Anderson's conviction extend beyond his personal life, raising concerns about the upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' film. The spin-off movie, currently in the writing phase, is expected to hit screens by Spring 2024. Anderson's ability to reprise his role as Arthur Shelby is now under the scanner, with insiders suggesting that his legal troubles could lead to 'huge problems' for the production. The film is said to weave in true stories from World War II that are connected to the 'Peaky Blinders'.

Actor's Lawyer and Production Source Speak Out

In the aftermath of the incident, Anderson's lawyer maintained that the actor was 'trying to please fans by getting into character'. An anonymous source related to the film's production voiced concerns about the impact of Anderson's charges on the film, emphasizing the precarious position the production now finds itself in.