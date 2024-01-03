en English
Crime

Patrons Thwart Robbery Attempt in Colorado Springs; Harris County District Attorney’s Office Explains Grand Jury Process

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
In an incident that marries courage and astute observation under duress, restaurant patrons in Colorado Springs successfully thwarted an attempted robbery at My BargainMart. The would-be robber, Latterrious Tanks, targeted the cash register, only to find himself confronted by a determined cashier and a group of valiant shoppers.

The Foiled Robbery Attempt

Tanks resorted to violence, stabbing one of the Good Samaritans who intervened. The injuries sustained were not life-threatening, and Tanks was detained by the brave bystanders until the authorities arrived. On apprehending Tanks, it was discovered that he was already wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Other Recent Incidents

In similar news, an attempted robbery at a Taco Bell in Akron, Ohio was also foiled when a 21-year-old employee exchanged gunfire with the robbers. The employee managed to shoot and injure a 35-year-old man, who has since been charged with robbery. A 33-year-old man, Rayshoun Bruce, was also charged when he dropped the injured man off at the hospital.

In another incident, the Mandeville police apprehended a 20-year-old man, Tyrese Smile, following a thwarted robbery attempt and shootout in the Comfort district on New Year’s Eve. Smile, along with another man, targeted a mini-mart, which eventually led to a gunfight with the police. Smile managed to escape, but was later found at a hospital being treated for gunshot injuries. He has been charged with assault with intent to rob, assault at common law, non-fatal shooting of a male suspect, and unauthorized possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office Explains the Grand Jury Process

In a related development, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office provided an explanation of the grand jury process. According to their statement, grand juries are composed of 12 randomly selected residents who serve for three months to evaluate criminal charges. Their role is to determine if there is sufficient evidence for a case to proceed to trial. A ‘true bill’ or indictment can only be issued if at least nine grand jurors agree that probable cause exists. If nine or more find that probable cause is lacking, they may issue a ‘no bill,’ effectively dismissing the individual from criminal charges. The decision to indict is exclusively in the hands of the grand jurors, not the prosecutors.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

