Patna Tragedy: Death and Assault of Mahadalit Girls Sparks Police Investigation and Officer Suspension

A chilling episode unfolded in Patna, as two innocent lives from the Mahadalit community found themselves at the heart of a grim tale. An eight-year-old girl was discovered lifeless, while her 10-year-old companion was brutally attacked, leading to allegations of rape.

Officer Suspended for Negligence

In a swift response to the tragic incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Naresh Prasad Singh was suspended for his lackadaisical approach in handling a missing complaint filed by the girls’ family members. Singh reportedly directed the anxious parents to return the next day and failed to escalate the matter to his superiors. Police Superintendent of Patna, Rajiv Mishra, confirmed Singh’s suspension, citing his apathy while on duty.

Public Outrage and Police Action

The brutal incident sparked tension in the village, leading to a mob hurling stones at the house of the suspects when police landed to investigate on Thursday. With a view to maintaining law and order, a police force has been stationed in the region. The Patna police, determined to bring the culprits to justice, have issued a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information beneficial to the case.

Investigation Underway

Additional Superintendent of Police, Vikram Sinha, reassured that no injuries took place during the stone-pelting episode and the law and order situation was under control. The police force has pulled out all stops in their investigation, deploying technical experts, forensic squads, and a dog team to gather evidence. The primary objective is to pinpoint the culprits through a rigorous DNA analysis, promising a resolution to this harrowing case.