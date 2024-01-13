en English
Crime

Patna Horror: Man Arrested for Assaulting Dalit Minor Girls, Sparks Outrage

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Patna Horror: Man Arrested for Assaulting Dalit Minor Girls, Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident from Hinduni Badhar, Patna, a man named Dayanand Rai has been arrested for the alleged rape and brutal assault of two Dalit minor girls. The tragic event unfolded when the unsuspecting girls approached Rai for cow dung cakes, a common fuel source in rural India.

Chilling Details of the Assault

Rai, a 55-year-old man, allegedly lured the girls to an isolated location under the pretense of helping them. He then assaulted them using cement blocks, causing severe facial injuries. The violent ordeal resulted in the tragic demise of one girl, while the other is battling for life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.

Public Outcry and Police Action

The incident sparked a public furore over perceived police inaction, leading to protests from political leaders and locals. Rai’s arrest was confirmed by the Patna Police following the widespread outcry. The police force came under attack by villagers, but no action was taken against the protesters, given the legitimacy of their anger and distress.

A Known Offender

Dayanand Rai is no stranger to the police. He is a habitual offender with a disturbing history of abuse, including a previous case involving the death of an elderly woman under similar circumstances. Rai’s arrest has brought some relief to the locals, but the incident has left a deep scar on the community.

Political Tensions Amid Tragedy

The horrific case has also triggered political tensions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have criticized Union Minister Giriraj Singh for allegedly attempting to politicize the incident along communal lines.

The case is currently ongoing, and the investigation continues under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The 12-year-old survivor remains in the intensive care unit of AIIMS-Patna, and the entire nation prays for her recovery.

Crime Human Rights India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

