Patient with Knife Fatally Shot by Officer at Veterans Affairs Hospital in Georgia

In a tragic turn of events, a 58-year-old patient was fatally shot by a police officer at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Decatur, Georgia. The incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. on January 29th at the VA Atlanta Health Care, involved the patient threatening to harm himself with a knife and advancing toward a staff member.

Disturbing Details of the Incident

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reported that the man, John Robert Smith, displayed suicidal ideation and refused to comply with officers' instructions. Smith, an Army veteran seeking help for mental illness, pulled out a knife in the hospital's emergency room, leading to the fatal shooting. Despite attempts by VA police officers to persuade Smith to put the knife down, he advanced on a staff member, causing the officer to take the fatal action.

The incident has sparked an investigation by the GBI. The county District Attorney will decide whether to seek criminal charges once the review is complete. The Department of Veterans Affairs Police, who requested the investigation, noted that Smith refused to drop the knife and instead advanced toward a staff member, leading to the officer shooting him.

Condolences and Questions

The Atlanta VA Medical Center has extended condolences to those affected by this unfortunate incident. Questions regarding the incident should be directed to the GBI. Meanwhile, Smith's mother, Onnie Smith, is questioning why her son was shot and is advocating for changes to prevent similar incidents in the future. The case will be reviewed by the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office after the GBI finishes its investigation.