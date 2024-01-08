en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Pastor Victor Kanyari Unveils Dark Truths Behind Sister Starlet Wahu’s Murder

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Pastor Victor Kanyari Unveils Dark Truths Behind Sister Starlet Wahu’s Murder

In the quiet hours of January 3, 2023, a tragedy unfolded in an Airbnb in Nairobi County. Starlet Wahu, a young woman with a heart full of dreams, was found brutally murdered.

The prime suspect, John Matara, a man she had encountered through social media and later invited into her life, allegedly took more than just her trust.

Her brother, Pastor Victor Kanyari, founder of Salvation Healing Ministry, revealed the harrowing details of Starlet’s final moments during a church service.

Starlet had attempted to reach him before dawn, but fate played a cruel hand, and he couldn’t answer. She was later found with a fatal stab wound to her neck, locked away in a rented room, where she bled to death.

0
Crime Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
An ambulance scam of considerable magnitude has been unearthed in the town of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, where 19 ambulances have been confiscated outside the Institute of Medical Sciences in Saifai. The investigation, led by Saifai sub-divisional magistrate Sudhanshu Srivastava and supported by additional regional transport officer Brajesh Yadav, and tehsildar Javed Ansari, has revealed a
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Eddie Butita's Past Connection with Murder Suspect Shocks Kenyan Entertainment Community
11 mins ago
Eddie Butita's Past Connection with Murder Suspect Shocks Kenyan Entertainment Community
Rampant Violence in Nigeria: Bandits Kill Village Head, Abduct 16 Others
11 mins ago
Rampant Violence in Nigeria: Bandits Kill Village Head, Abduct 16 Others
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
2 mins ago
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
Kuala Lumpur Police Nearing Completion of Bullying Case Investigation
6 mins ago
Kuala Lumpur Police Nearing Completion of Bullying Case Investigation
Triple Trial at Llanelli Magistrates' Court: Assault, Restraining Order Breach, and Drug Possession
10 mins ago
Triple Trial at Llanelli Magistrates' Court: Assault, Restraining Order Breach, and Drug Possession
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
46 seconds
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
1 min
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
1 min
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
2 mins
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
2 mins
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
3 mins
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
3 mins
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
3 mins
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
5 mins
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
30 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app