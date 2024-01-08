Pastor Victor Kanyari Unveils Dark Truths Behind Sister Starlet Wahu’s Murder

In the quiet hours of January 3, 2023, a tragedy unfolded in an Airbnb in Nairobi County. Starlet Wahu, a young woman with a heart full of dreams, was found brutally murdered.

The prime suspect, John Matara, a man she had encountered through social media and later invited into her life, allegedly took more than just her trust.

Her brother, Pastor Victor Kanyari, founder of Salvation Healing Ministry, revealed the harrowing details of Starlet’s final moments during a church service.

Starlet had attempted to reach him before dawn, but fate played a cruel hand, and he couldn’t answer. She was later found with a fatal stab wound to her neck, locked away in a rented room, where she bled to death.