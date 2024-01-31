Pastor Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Aba

In Aba, Abia State, Peculiar Ginika, the General Overseer and pastor of Liberation Word Assembly International, finds himself in the grip of the law, arrested on grave allegations of sexually abusing a minor. The stunning revelation comes from a report by The Nation, shedding light on a story that has shocked the community.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the police have taken Ginika into custody, following his arrest over the previous weekend. The victim's father, in a desperate plea for justice, tipped off the RRS about his daughter's ordeal at the hands of Ginika, who was not only the family's spiritual leader but also a frequent visitor to their home.

The Victim's Ordeal

The victim, who only turned 17 in November 2023, revealed the harrowing tale of abuse that began when she was a mere 15 years old. She described how Ginika, a divorcee, exploited her religious devotion, claiming to have healed her of asthma, a condition she'd had since she was eight years old. This manipulation, she explained, was an attempt to coerce her into silence, and to distance her from her family. The pastor also reportedly tried to force her into marriage and dissuaded her from pursuing an education in medicine, leading her to opt for catering school instead.

The case takes another twist with the potential involvement of a nurse who allegedly assisted in providing the victim with contraceptives and collected her blood sample. This nurse may also be interrogated by the RRS as they continue to unravel the case.

The Unseen Abuse

Despite observing changes in the victim's behaviour, her family remained oblivious to the abuse, given the pastor's frequent visits to their home. It is reported that after each horrific sexual encounter, which could occur up to five times a day, Ginika gave the victim contraceptives.