Pastor Arrested for Alleged Visa Fraud: Over $32,000 Collected

In a shocking revelation, Bismark Quaoo Yankey, a 47-year-old pastor, has been arrested and charged with five counts of defrauding by false pretences. Allegedly, Yankey swindled over $32,084 and GHC 13,760 from five unsuspecting individuals. The victims, consisting of transporters, a traders’ supervisor, and a businessman, were lured by Yankey’s promise of securing US visas. This case exposes a new, unsuspected face of visa fraud.

A Trust Betrayed

The victims first encountered Yankey in 2023. They were informed that the pastor had the connections and means to assist them with their travel to the USA. Upon individual meetings, Yankey confirmed he could secure the visas within a span of three weeks to three months. The only condition was the payment of processing fees, a hefty GHC 4,000 and $11,000 each.

Vanishing Act

With hopes of a better life abroad, the victims paid the asked amounts; little did they know their dreams would soon turn to nightmares. After acquiring the funds, Yankey disappeared. The victims, unable to locate him, were left stranded with lost funds and missing documents.

Justice in Sight?

However, their ordeal didn’t end there. On November 10, 2023, Yankey was finally arrested at his church premises when the complainants received a tip about his whereabouts. Yankey appeared in court, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has been granted bail at GHC 300,000 with three sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he is required to report to the police weekly. The case now awaits further hearings, which have been adjourned to January 23, 2024.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to be vigilant against fraud, even when it comes dressed in the most unsuspecting garbs. As the investigation continues and a court date looms, the victims and the public alike wait with bated breath for the final verdict.