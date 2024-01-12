en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Passerby Discovers Severely Abused Dog in Greene County, Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Passerby Discovers Severely Abused Dog in Greene County, Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help

On a cold January morning near Fellows Lake in Greene County, a passerby discovered a heart-wrenching sight. A 1-year-old blue heeler mix dog, with burns searing its skin and zip ties constricting its legs, lay in a state of severe abuse. The innocent animal was rushed to a local veterinarian for immediate treatment. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the severely harmed dog succumbed to its injuries the next day.

Public Plea for Assistance

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, enraged and saddened by the ‘unspeakable crime,’ has issued a call for public assistance. They are urging anyone with information about the individual or individuals responsible for this horrific act of cruelty to contact their tip line. By doing so, the office hopes to swiftly bring the culprits to justice, ensuring that such a tragedy does not repeat itself.

Commendable Acts Amidst Tragedy

Despite the tragic outcome, the sheriff’s office took time to commend the actions of the passerby who found the dog and the veterinary team who fought tirelessly to save its life. Their compassionate and dedicated actions shed a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness of the event.

A Grim Reminder

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the unique vulnerability of animals, particularly pets, to human cruelty. It echoes a similar case where a man was convicted for the death of a four-pound Yorkie named Mocha. The man had kicked the dog, causing it severe injuries that included a fractured liver, multiple rib fractures, and a skull fracture in two places. After enduring five heart attacks, Mocha had to be euthanized. The perpetrator now faces a potential maximum sentence of 2 years in jail.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in their commitment to finding and holding accountable those who carried out this recent act against the defenseless blue heeler mix. They vow to ensure that such acts of cruelty do not go unpunished.

0
Crime United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
48 seconds ago
Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash
In a shocking twist, over 60 inmates made their escape from the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Sri Lanka this past Friday. The incident happened amidst a confrontation between two factions of rehabilitating addicts, leading to no less than 19 individuals injured. The incident was confirmed by the Commissioner General of Rehabilitation, Darshana Hettiarachchi,
Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash
Man Charged for Multiple Supermarket Thefts in Winchester
4 mins ago
Man Charged for Multiple Supermarket Thefts in Winchester
Dismissed Inspector Ocheni Sentenced to 30 Years for Homicide
5 mins ago
Dismissed Inspector Ocheni Sentenced to 30 Years for Homicide
Convicted Murderers Sentenced to Additional Six Months for Escape Attempt
2 mins ago
Convicted Murderers Sentenced to Additional Six Months for Escape Attempt
Texas SWAT Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting: A Complex Verdict
3 mins ago
Texas SWAT Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting: A Complex Verdict
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore of West Bengal Sub-Postmaster in Money Laundering Case
3 mins ago
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore of West Bengal Sub-Postmaster in Money Laundering Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
19 seconds
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions
20 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
57 seconds
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
1 min
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
2 mins
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
3 mins
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
4 mins
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
4 mins
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
5 mins
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app