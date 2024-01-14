en English
Crime

Passenger Intervention Halts Deportation of Jamaican Gangster

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Passenger Intervention Halts Deportation of Jamaican Gangster

On a British Airways flight destined for Kingston, passengers unknowingly intervened in the deportation of Lawrence Morgan, a convicted Jamaican gangster. Despite his criminal background, which includes firearm offenses and violent gang activities, his deportation from the UK was halted, igniting a debate on the deportation of individuals who arrived in the UK as children.

Unveiling the Man Behind the Deportation Attempt

Morgan entered the UK on a visitor’s visa in the early 2000s. However, he soon became deeply entangled in the underworld of Birmingham, involving himself in the drugs trade and violent gang activities. His criminal record includes multiple convictions, the most notable being his involvement in a gun battle in 2020 that resulted in a man’s death. This led to his imprisonment, setting the stage for his eventual deportation attempt.

A Flight Full of Unforeseen Heroes

The passengers on the British Airways flight were unaware of Morgan’s criminal past when they protested his deportation. A passenger named Hannah Gaffey led the mutiny, which resulted in Morgan’s removal from the plane after he refused to sit down. The protest had been sparked by perceived mistreatment of Morgan. However, the passengers’ intervention, albeit well-intentioned, interfered with a legal process aimed at deporting a violent offender.

The Aftermath: A Battle of Rights and Responsibilities

The incident drew sharp criticism from the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, who argued that the deportation of convicted, violent criminals should not be hindered. The Home Office is now exploring new measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future. In contrast, Morgan’s deportation has been contested using the European Convention on Human Rights, citing a ‘right to family life.’ As the debate continues, Morgan remains detained at a center, awaiting further action.

Crime Jamaica United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

