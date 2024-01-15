en English
Aviation

Passenger Faces Legal Action for Assault on IndiGo Flight

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Passenger Faces Legal Action for Assault on IndiGo Flight

A disruptive passenger on an IndiGo flight is facing severe repercussions for his unruly behaviour. Sahil Katariya, aboard flight number 6E 2175 from Delhi to Goa, assaulted and misbehaved with the crew, even going as far as to physically assault the co-pilot, Anup Kumar. The incident has sparked legal action and a potential ban from the ‘No Fly List’.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

The event unfolded amid significant flight disruptions at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions. A video that has since gone viral shows Katariya apologising to the pilot with folded hands while being taken away by authorities on the tarmac. Despite his apology, the person recording the video retorted with ‘no sorry’.

Delhi Police have registered a case against Katariya under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and creating a public nuisance, as well as under the Aircraft Rules. The case is a stark reminder of the serious consequences of such disruptive behaviour.

IndiGo’s Response

IndiGo Airlines has set up an internal committee to evaluate the incident and determine appropriate actions. This could potentially include placing Katariya on the ‘No Fly List’ for unruly behaviour. As per 2017 government rules, if a passenger is found to be unruly, the pilot must file a complaint, and an internal panel investigates. The airline can ban the passenger for up to 30 days during the investigation, with the committee required to make a decision within 30 days on the duration of the travel ban.

A Growing Concern

This incident is the latest in a series of episodes involving unruly passenger behaviour on flights in India, highlighting a growing concern for airlines. The possibility of Katariya’s inclusion on the ‘no-fly’ list serves as a stern warning to those who may consider disrupting the peace and safety onboard a flight. It is a noteworthy moment in the ongoing struggle to ensure passenger compliance and respect for airline staff and fellow travellers.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

