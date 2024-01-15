en English
Aviation

Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow

An incident of unruly behavior on an IndiGo flight has raised concerns about the safety of airline crews and the consequences of such actions. A passenger, reportedly aggravated by a significant delay in departure, physically assaulted the pilot during an announcement about the delay. The assault was captured on video, swiftly shared on social media, and has drawn widespread public condemnation.

Unprecedented Attack on Flight

The confrontation occurred when the passenger, seated at the back of the aircraft, ran towards the front to attack the captain. This captain had just replaced the previous crew that had exceeded their Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). The event was abruptly halted when another passenger intervened to stop the assault. This shocking incident quickly spread online, igniting public outrage with calls for the aggressive passenger to face legal consequences and be placed on a no-fly list.

Legal Consequences Ensue

In response to the incident, Delhi police confirmed that they would take appropriate legal action against the individual responsible for the attack. IndiGo also lodged a complaint against the passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia. As a result, the process of filing the official case is currently underway. The aviation security agency has also initiated an investigation into the incident.

Public Outcry and Concerns

The video of the assault quickly went viral, leading to a widespread outcry from the public. Several users on social media expressed sympathy for the pilot and airline crew, and called for decisive action against the passenger. Even Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey chimed in, sparking further debate about the incident and the behavior of the passenger. The event brings to light significant concerns about the safety of airline crews and the potential fallout from unruly behavior on flights.

Aviation Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

