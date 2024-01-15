en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and ‘No Fly’ Consequences Possible

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and ‘No Fly’ Consequences Possible

An unruly passenger, who assaulted a pilot on a Delhi-Goa flight, has been arrested, in a case that sent ripples through the aviation community. The passenger, Sahil Katriya, was seen striking the co-pilot during an announcement regarding flight delays, leading to his arrest and a potential ‘no fly’ listing.

The Assault Unfolds

Amidst significant flight delays and chaos at Delhi airport, due to adverse weather conditions, the incident occurred. As the co-pilot of the IndiGo flight was announcing the delays, Katriya assaulted him. The scenario was captured on video, contributing to its viral spread on social media.

Public Response and Legal Action

The incident sparked extensive online debate, with some sympathizing with Katriya’s frustration, while others demanded consequences for his actions. Some passengers also pointed fingers at the airline for the delays. The Delhi Police have registered a case against Katriya and initiated an investigation, bringing the issue to the forefront of public attention.

Implications for the Accused and Aviation Industry

The passenger’s behavior was attributed to agitation over the flight delay, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and Aircraft Rules. The incident not only led to Katriya’s removal from the aircraft by security personnel and subsequent arrest, but could also result in his inclusion on a ‘no fly’ list. This incident underscores the need for effective communication by airlines with passengers and consequences for unruly behavior to ensure the safety and smooth operation of flights.

0
Aviation Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
51 seconds ago
NASA's X-59: Pioneering Quiet Supersonic Flight Over Populated Areas
NASA’s experimental aircraft X-59, an ambitious endeavor under the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) program, was recently unveiled, revealing a design intended to revolutionize aviation. With its innovative features, the aircraft, constructed by Lockheed Martin, aims to enable supersonic flight over populated areas, a feat not currently permitted due to the disruptive sonic booms generated at
NASA's X-59: Pioneering Quiet Supersonic Flight Over Populated Areas
Small Plane Crashes into Half Moon Bay: A Multi-Agency Search Operation Underway
27 mins ago
Small Plane Crashes into Half Moon Bay: A Multi-Agency Search Operation Underway
Aeroflot to Introduce Tu-214 Aircraft into Its Fleet: A Strategic Move
47 mins ago
Aeroflot to Introduce Tu-214 Aircraft into Its Fleet: A Strategic Move
LED Wingtip Light Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth and Challenges
6 mins ago
LED Wingtip Light Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth and Challenges
Boeing Unveils First Distribution Center in India, Bolsters Aviation Sector
11 mins ago
Boeing Unveils First Distribution Center in India, Bolsters Aviation Sector
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Set to be India's Largest General Aviation Hub
21 mins ago
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Set to be India's Largest General Aviation Hub
Latest Headlines
World News
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
9 seconds
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
46 seconds
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
1 min
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
1 min
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
1 min
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
2 mins
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
2 mins
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
2 mins
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
21 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app