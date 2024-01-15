Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and ‘No Fly’ Consequences Possible

An unruly passenger, who assaulted a pilot on a Delhi-Goa flight, has been arrested, in a case that sent ripples through the aviation community. The passenger, Sahil Katriya, was seen striking the co-pilot during an announcement regarding flight delays, leading to his arrest and a potential ‘no fly’ listing.

The Assault Unfolds

Amidst significant flight delays and chaos at Delhi airport, due to adverse weather conditions, the incident occurred. As the co-pilot of the IndiGo flight was announcing the delays, Katriya assaulted him. The scenario was captured on video, contributing to its viral spread on social media.

Public Response and Legal Action

The incident sparked extensive online debate, with some sympathizing with Katriya’s frustration, while others demanded consequences for his actions. Some passengers also pointed fingers at the airline for the delays. The Delhi Police have registered a case against Katriya and initiated an investigation, bringing the issue to the forefront of public attention.

Implications for the Accused and Aviation Industry

The passenger’s behavior was attributed to agitation over the flight delay, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and Aircraft Rules. The incident not only led to Katriya’s removal from the aircraft by security personnel and subsequent arrest, but could also result in his inclusion on a ‘no fly’ list. This incident underscores the need for effective communication by airlines with passengers and consequences for unruly behavior to ensure the safety and smooth operation of flights.