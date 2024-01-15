Passenger Assaults IndiGo Pilot Over Flight Delay In Viral Video

Chaos erupted on an IndiGo flight bound for Goa from Delhi when a frustrated passenger physically assaulted the pilot over a significant flight delay. The incident, captured on video and now viral on social media, paints a worrying picture of the stress faced by both passengers and airline staff amidst travel disruptions.

Unprecedented Attack on Flight Crew

The video features an aggressive passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, hitting the pilot in uniform during a tense confrontation. The pilot, who had replaced the previous crew in compliance with Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, was making an announcement about the delay when Kataria assaulted him. The assault is a stark reminder of the escalating tensions that can arise during prolonged travel delays.

Foggy Conditions Lead to Travel Chaos

The incident occurred following a 10-hour delay due to foggy conditions affecting many flights in Northern India. The Delhi airport, in particular, has seen significant disruptions, with numerous delays and cancellations. The situation escalated to a point where one flight was even diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh. This incident, therefore, is not an isolated one but is symptomatic of the broader chaos plaguing airports across the region.

Legal Action Ensues

Following the assault, Kataria was swiftly removed from the plane and handed over to the authorities. Delhi Police have initiated legal proceedings, with IndiGo filing a complaint against the passenger. As the video continues to circulate and incite reactions online, it remains to be seen how the incident will impact passenger conduct and airline policies moving forward.