Passaic County Jail Officers Face Charges of Assault, Obstruction

On January 23, 2021, a chilling event unfolded within the confines of the Passaic County Jail. Two sergeants, Jose Gonzalez (45) and Donald Vinales (38), along with Officer Lorenzo Bowden (39), were implicated in a shocking incident involving the retaliatory beating of a pretrial detainee. The severity of the attack necessitated hospitalization for the inmate.

Abuse Beyond Surveillance

The alleged assault took place in a specific area of the jail purposely chosen for its lack of video surveillance. The two sergeants are accused of transporting the inmate to this location and physically assaulting him, while Bowden is charged with facilitating this relocation and standing by without intervening during the attack.

Attempted Cover-up and Legal Consequences

In the aftermath of the beating, the implicated officers attempted to conceal the assault and obstruct justice. Despite their efforts, federal authorities launched an investigation into the incident, leading to their arrest. Each officer now faces charges of deprivation of rights and conspiracy to obstruct justice, while Bowden has an additional charge of making false statements to investigators.

Decisive Action from Passaic County Sheriff's Office

The shocking incident elicited a swift and uncompromising response from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards such egregious misconduct, the office confirmed its full cooperation with federal authorities in the ongoing investigation. While the legal proceedings unfold, all three officers have been suspended without pay.