Crime

Pasadena Man to Face Sentencing on Firearms, Machine Gun Parts Possession

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Pasadena Man to Face Sentencing on Firearms, Machine Gun Parts Possession

Isaac Loftus, a 27-year-old from Pasadena, stands on the precipice of a significant sentence, facing charges related to the possession of machine gun parts and a loaded ‘ghost gun’ in the vicinity of Thomas Jefferson High School in South Los Angeles. The severity of his case, as outlined by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, could result in a maximum sentence of a decade in prison.

The Arrest: A Dangerous Encounter

Loftus, who has battled mental health issues and was declared a threat to himself and others in 2016, leading to a lifetime ban on firearms, was apprehended by law enforcement following reports of a man pointing a firearm at motorists and disobeying officers’ commands. This incident turned a common traffic stop into a potentially deadly encounter. The arrest revealed an arsenal of weaponry on Loftus, including a ghost gun, zip ties, knives, and tactical gear linked to the extremist Boogaloo movement.

Subsequent Searches: An Extensive Arsenal

Following Loftus’ arrest, a search of a stolen Honda Clarity associated with him yielded another ghost gun, machine gun conversion kits, ammunition, magazines, and a silencer. Further investigation led officers to Loftus’ residence, where they discovered additional firearms and Boogaloo-related paraphernalia, underlining the potential danger he posed.

The Plea Agreement: A Chance for Rehabilitation

Loftus’ plea agreement comprises a period of supervised release, with a mandatory clause for participation in an in-patient mental health treatment program. This is seen as a crucial step towards his rehabilitation and a possible deterrent against future involvement in such activities.

Crime Mental Health Crisis United States
