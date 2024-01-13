en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Parolee Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Firearm During Traffic Stop

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Parolee Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Firearm During Traffic Stop

On a routine Thursday evening, a traffic stop in Danville transformed into an arrest operation for the city’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit. The subject of this arrest was Emmit L. Brown, a 44-year-old resident of the city, currently on parole. The traffic stop, initially for a minor violation, unveiled a serious crime when a firearm was discovered in Brown’s possession.

Parolee in Possession of Firearm

Brown’s arrest was not for the traffic violation, but for the unlawful possession of a firearm. As a parolee from the Illinois Department of Corrections, his possession of a weapon was not just illegal but also a grave violation of parole conditions. The charges levelled against him included unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, and obstructing a peace officer. The latter charge was laid on Brown for his resistance during the arrest.

Problem-Oriented Policing in Action

The arrest was carried out by officers from Danville’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit. This unit is tasked with addressing enforcement issues identified by the police department, community members, and city leaders. Their work, often involving routine checks and patrols, is crucial in maintaining peace and safety within the community. The arrest of Brown is a prime example of their diligence and commitment to their duty.

Next Steps

Following his arrest, Brown was escorted to the Public Safety Building. His arrest is likely to have serious implications, given his status as a parolee. Brown is on parole due to previous felony convictions, and this new charge could potentially lead to the revocation of his parole. The decision now rests with the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will consider his case in light of these new developments.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
26 seconds ago
Ex-NRA CFO Testifies to Receiving $30K Monthly Payments Post-Resignation
In an unfolding saga of financial irregularities, Woody Phillips, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of the National Rifle Association (NRA), has testified that he received a substantial consulting payment of $30,000 per month following his resignation. This revelation, part of ongoing legal scrutiny into the NRA’s financial practices, has stirred up a storm, raising
Ex-NRA CFO Testifies to Receiving $30K Monthly Payments Post-Resignation
Mason Perkins Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer
23 mins ago
Mason Perkins Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer
Sudanese Refugee Convicted of Rape in the UK Raises Immigration Vetting Concerns
23 mins ago
Sudanese Refugee Convicted of Rape in the UK Raises Immigration Vetting Concerns
Scott Andrew Minigle Charged in Domestic Violence Case Linked to Partner's Death
21 mins ago
Scott Andrew Minigle Charged in Domestic Violence Case Linked to Partner's Death
Tragic Misdirection: Upstate New York Driveway Shooting Shocks Community
22 mins ago
Tragic Misdirection: Upstate New York Driveway Shooting Shocks Community
Infant In Critical Condition After Shooting; Suspect Apprehended
22 mins ago
Infant In Critical Condition After Shooting; Suspect Apprehended
Latest Headlines
World News
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
24 seconds
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
33 seconds
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
49 seconds
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
4 mins
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
4 mins
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
6 mins
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
7 mins
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
12 mins
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
13 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app