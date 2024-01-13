Parolee Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Firearm During Traffic Stop

On a routine Thursday evening, a traffic stop in Danville transformed into an arrest operation for the city’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit. The subject of this arrest was Emmit L. Brown, a 44-year-old resident of the city, currently on parole. The traffic stop, initially for a minor violation, unveiled a serious crime when a firearm was discovered in Brown’s possession.

Parolee in Possession of Firearm

Brown’s arrest was not for the traffic violation, but for the unlawful possession of a firearm. As a parolee from the Illinois Department of Corrections, his possession of a weapon was not just illegal but also a grave violation of parole conditions. The charges levelled against him included unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, and obstructing a peace officer. The latter charge was laid on Brown for his resistance during the arrest.

Problem-Oriented Policing in Action

The arrest was carried out by officers from Danville’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit. This unit is tasked with addressing enforcement issues identified by the police department, community members, and city leaders. Their work, often involving routine checks and patrols, is crucial in maintaining peace and safety within the community. The arrest of Brown is a prime example of their diligence and commitment to their duty.

Next Steps

Following his arrest, Brown was escorted to the Public Safety Building. His arrest is likely to have serious implications, given his status as a parolee. Brown is on parole due to previous felony convictions, and this new charge could potentially lead to the revocation of his parole. The decision now rests with the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will consider his case in light of these new developments.