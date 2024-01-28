Paroled Murder Convict Arrested for Rape and Sexual Assault in Nagpur

In a shocking incident from Jaripatka, Nagpur, a convict out on parole has been arrested on charges of sexually violating a 43-year-old woman and her minor daughter, aged 14. The accused, Bharat Goswami, a 33-year-old resident of the same area, had previously been convicted for murder in 2014.

A Heinous Act

On January 25, Goswami reportedly visited the woman's home, a known acquaintance. In the confines of the familiar environment, he committed the alleged crimes. The rape of the woman was followed by the sexual assault of her young daughter. Adding to the horror, Goswami issued a death threat to the minor victim, instilling fear and attempting to ensure her silence on the grievous incident.

The Ex-Con and His History

Goswami's history is no stranger to crime. In 2014, he was convicted for murder and was serving his term in jail. Recently, he had been granted parole, a temporary release from jail based on good behavior. However, his actions on January 25 have once again highlighted his criminal tendencies.

Justice Served

Despite Goswami's threats, the woman found the courage to lodge a complaint against him. Acting swiftly on her report, the police arrested Goswami. He now faces charges including rape as per the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of stringent law enforcement and the need for more robust measures to protect vulnerable individuals from such heinous acts.