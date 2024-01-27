Parliament Tackles Knife Crime: Labour Proposes Stricter Legislation and £100mn Youth Programme

In a week of robust parliamentary discourse, the Labour party announced ambitious plans aimed at tackling knife crime and preventing youth violence. The party pledged a £100mn investment into a new youth programme, promising stricter measures to ban 'zombie knives' and advocating for tighter ID and age checks on deliveries. The proposed measures include an expansion of the knife ban to encompass a wider range of weapons and the strengthening of existing rules.

The Onslaught Against Knife Crime

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was at the forefront of the campaign, proposing an annual plan worth £100 million. The plan involves the cessation of 'apology letters' for youths found carrying blades and the initiation of parental interventions. A highlight of the proposed measures includes the introduction of 'Respect Orders' aimed at curbing anti-social behavior. The party insists that the fight against knife crime requires the active participation of parents, schools, police, and youth offending teams.

Parliament's Response to Knife Crime

Parliament's response to the knife crime epidemic saw the introduction of an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill by the Home Secretary. The amendment seeks to ban the sale of machetes and zombie knives, effective from September. This move is aimed at reducing knife crime and will empower the police with greater authority to confiscate these weapons.

High-profile figures, including actor Idris Elba and the Mayor of London, have joined the campaign calling for a ban on deadly weapons. The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, expressed his support for the new laws aimed at tackling knife crime.

Knife Crime: A Rising Concern

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal a 5% increase in knife crime offences, underlining the urgency of the situation. Despite BBC's depiction of knife crime as a weekly concern in constituency surgeries, MPs have confirmed that it is an exaggeration. However, they agree that the issue is severe and warrants immediate legislative attention.