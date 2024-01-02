Parking Dispute Turns Deadly: Jakir Bacote Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison

On a fateful night in September 2022, a parking dispute at Leonardo’s Club in Kingston turned deadly, leading to the demise of Peter McCoy. Jakir N. Bacote, a 22-year-old man from Nanticoke, found himself at the center of the chaos, with his actions contributing to the fatal outcome. His involvement in the incident led to a sentence of 6 1/2 to 13 years in state prison, a grave reminder of the irreversible consequences of reckless actions.

Unraveling the Fatal Encounter

The dispute began when Bacote and his older brother, Tyquan Lassiter, 28, were asked by McCoy to move their vehicle. Responding with unwarranted aggression, both brothers brandished firearms and fired shots into the ground, escalating the situation to a dangerous level. Tragically, Lassiter took it a step further, firing the shot that ended McCoy’s life.

Bacote’s Guilty Plea and Sentence

Bacote pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. His attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, acknowledged that Bacote accepted responsibility for his part in the incident. Although he did not fire the fatal bullet, his involvement in escalating an otherwise trivial matter led to a catastrophic outcome. Bacote’s sentence for his actions during the parking dispute will be served consecutively to a one-to-two year prison term for a separate drug trafficking offense.

Brother’s Involvement and Sentence

Bacote’s brother, Lassiter, from Hackensack, N.J., also pled guilty to his charges – third-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. His actions on that fateful night resulted in a much sterner sentence, 25-to-50 years in state prison. The severity of his punishment underscores the grave repercussions of his reckless decision to fire at McCoy.

In conclusion, a seemingly simple request to move a vehicle spiraled into a deadly encounter, ending one life and drastically altering two others. The story serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of impulsive and reckless behavior, as well as the heavy price that comes with illegal firearm possession and use.