Crime

Parking Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting in Lucknow, Two Dalit Siblings Injured

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Parking Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting in Lucknow, Two Dalit Siblings Injured

In a shocking incident in Thakurganj, Lucknow, a dispute over a minor issue of parking escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the shooting of two siblings. The victims, identified as Monu Kanaujia and his sister Mansi Kanaujia, are Dalit sanitation workers residing in the area. The assailant has been identified as their neighbor, Manoj Mishra.

Details of the Incident

The conflict ignited when Manoj Mishra approached Vishal Kanaujia, brother of the victims, with a request to move his scooter that was obstructing Mishra’s car. The request, however, spiraled into a heated verbal exchange that culminated in Mishra firing three shots. Monu Kanaujia sustained a waist injury while his sister, Mansi Kanaujia, was shot in the thigh. Fortunately, their brother Vishal escaped without injuries.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Action

The injured siblings were rushed to King George’s Medical University for immediate medical attention. The police were alerted and an investigation was launched into the incident. According to the police, the two families have a history of disputes over parking. The police have registered an attempt to murder case against Manoj Mishra and included provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Official Confirmation

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava, confirmed the details of the incident and the longstanding rivalry between the families. The investigation is ongoing, with officers working to ensure justice is served swiftly.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

