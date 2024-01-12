en English
Crime

Parents of Slain Hunter High School Students File Lawsuit Against Granite School District

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Parents of Slain Hunter High School Students File Lawsuit Against Granite School District

In the calm suburban landscape of West Valley City, Utah, a legal storm is brewing. Parents of two Hunter High School students, Paul Tahi, 15, and Tivani Lopati, 14, who were tragically gunned down on January 13, 2022, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Granite School District. The incident, a horrific culmination of increasing tensions and racially-charged harassment, occurred near 4100 South and Mountain View. A heated altercation between two groups of underage teens spiraled out of control, leading to a 14-year-old suspect discharging a firearm into the crowd.

School District Accused of Indifference

The lawsuit alleges the school district was far from being an innocent bystander in the incident. It contends that the district had been apprised of the brewing tensions and racially-tinged harassment against Polynesian students, including Paul Tahi and Tivani Lopati. Despite this knowledge, the parents maintain that the district demonstrated a chilling indifference, failing to intervene or provide adequate training to teachers and staff on managing such combustible situations.

Awaiting Response from Granite School District

A spokesperson for the Granite School District indicated they were not privy to the lawsuit filing and, therefore, could not comment on impending litigation. The silence from the district has only amplified the voices of the grieving families seeking justice for their lost children. As they await a response, the families of the deceased are demanding damages associated with the untimely and tragic deaths of their children.

Unanswered Questions and a Quest for Justice

As the dust settles on this tragic incident, a cloud of unanswered questions looms over the Granite School District. If the allegations hold, it could signify a glaring failure of the district to protect its students, raising grave concerns about the safety measures in place. The battle lines have been drawn in this quest for justice, and the outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching implications, not just for the families involved, but for the entire community and beyond.

Crime Education United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

