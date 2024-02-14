Parents of Baby Victoria Deny Manslaughter Charges After Infant's Body Found in Lidl Bag

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the body of baby Victoria was discovered amidst rubbish inside a Lidl supermarket bag. Her parents, Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, had previously refused to divulge her whereabouts to the police. The grisly discovery was made on March 1 of last year in a disused shed on Lower Roedale Allotments near Brighton, East Sussex.

The Search and the Discovery

PC Allen Ralph, who was sent from Scotland Yard to assist in the search, testified that he recognized the distinctive Lidl bag from earlier CCTV footage. Upon approaching the shed, he noticed a broken window and lifted the door to find a tent, outdated milk, bread on a makeshift table, and the shopping bag in question. He recounted the moment he realized something was amiss: "I lifted it and it was heavy, and there was no reason for it to be heavy from what I could see inside."

During a break, PC Ralph shared his suspicions with his partner, and they decided to take a closer look. Upon inspection, they found two baby nappies, a pink baby blanket, drinks cans, cardboard, leaves, and other pieces of rubbish. It was then that they made the tragic discovery of baby Victoria's remains.

The Aftermath

Upon learning of the discovery, Marten confirmed that the child was hers before breaking down in tears. In a police interview, she claimed to have given birth in Cumbria on Christmas Eve and that the baby had died around January 8 in the Harwich area. She explained, "I had her in my jacket and I hadn't slept properly in quite a few days, and erm, I fell asleep holding her, sitting up, and when I woke up, she wasn't alive."

Meanwhile, Gordon refused to answer any questions about the missing child. He complained about the treatment he received while in custody, stating, "I'm a suspect, I have not committed any crimes, therefore I should have respect. I'm entitled to respect."

The Trial Continues

Marten and Gordon, both 36 and 49 respectively, currently stand trial at the Old Bailey. They deny charges of manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and causing or allowing the death of a child. The trial continues.

In this tragic tale, the loss of an innocent life serves as a haunting reminder of the consequences of neglect and evasion. The search for justice continues as the trial unfolds, revealing the painful truth behind the events that led to baby Victoria's untimely demise.