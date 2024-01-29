Parents of Baby Jane Lincoln Identified After 27 Years, Thanks to DNA Testing

After more than a quarter-century, a veil of mystery has been lifted. The parents of Baby Jane Lincoln, a newborn found dead in an Iowa barn in 1996, have been identified as Luke Dean Wilson and Samantha Light Hope. This significant breakthrough has been made possible thanks to advancements in DNA testing technology.

On November 10, 1996, in a barn off Highway 30 near Lisbon, Iowa, a gruesome discovery was made. Inside a plastic bag, tucked within a larger garbage bag, was the lifeless body of Baby Jane Lincoln. The full-term infant, still attached to the umbilical cord, exhibited distinct facial features, indicating she was born alive. An autopsy confirmed her cause of death as exposure.

The identification of 43-year-olds Luke Dean Wilson and Samantha Light Hope as the infant's parents is a significant step in this cold case. At the time of Baby Jane's birth and death, Wilson and Hope would have been just 15 or 16 years old. It is noteworthy that the father, Wilson, resided in the house adjacent to the barn where Baby Jane was found, adding an extra layer of complexity to the case.

Public Assistance and Legal Proceedings

The case of Baby Jane Lincoln remains under active investigation. Authorities are soliciting information from the public that could provide additional insights into the circumstances surrounding the infant's death. As of the latest update, Cedar County District Court records do not indicate any charges filed against Wilson and Hope.

The tragic discovery of Baby Jane Lincoln wasn't an isolated incident. The Quad-City region witnessed several such instances of deceased infants found during the 1990s. This alarming trend led to legislative changes in both Iowa and Illinois in 2001. Safe-haven la

ws were passed, allowing parents to leave newborns at designated safe locations without facing prosecution. These laws aimed to prevent such heart-wrenching tragedies from recurring.