en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Parental Rights Activist Clarice Schillinger Arrested on Assault and Alcohol Charges

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:05 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:29 am EST
Parental Rights Activist Clarice Schillinger Arrested on Assault and Alcohol Charges

On a late September night, Clarice Schillinger, a conservative parental rights activist and former Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, hosted her daughter’s 17th birthday party.

What was supposed to be a celebration veered off course, resulting in Schillinger facing charges of assault, harassment, and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Party Night Turns Sour

According to witnesses and police reports, Schillinger had allegedly provided alcohol to the underage guests, around 20 in number.

She was accused of pouring liquor for the teenagers, urging them to participate in drinking games such as beer pong, and encouraging shots. The night took a darker turn when a series of altercations ensued.

Schillinger reportedly punched a teenager attempting to leave the party and had to be physically restrained. Her then-boyfriend, who allegedly assaulted a minor at the same party, was also reportedly intoxicated.

0
Crime United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragedy in Peristeri: Son Faces Charges for Father's Murder amid Domestic Violence

By Safak Costu

Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear

By BNN Correspondents

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown

By Israel Ojoko

Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals

By Israel Ojoko

Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen's Parole Bid Delayed Amid ...
@Crime · 21 mins
Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen's Parole Bid Delayed Amid ...
heart comment 0
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
Coco Berthmann: From Alleged Sex Trafficking Survivor to Scandal

By Wojciech Zylm

Coco Berthmann: From Alleged Sex Trafficking Survivor to Scandal
Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them

By BNN Correspondents

Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them
Liverpool in 2023: A Year of Severe Criminal Cases and Substantial Sentences

By Israel Ojoko

Liverpool in 2023: A Year of Severe Criminal Cases and Substantial Sentences
Latest Headlines
World News
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
21 seconds
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
1 min
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
2 mins
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
4 mins
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
5 mins
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
5 mins
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
6 mins
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
6 mins
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
21 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app