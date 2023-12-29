Parental Rights Activist Clarice Schillinger Arrested on Assault and Alcohol Charges

On a late September night, Clarice Schillinger, a conservative parental rights activist and former Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, hosted her daughter’s 17th birthday party.

What was supposed to be a celebration veered off course, resulting in Schillinger facing charges of assault, harassment, and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Party Night Turns Sour

According to witnesses and police reports, Schillinger had allegedly provided alcohol to the underage guests, around 20 in number.

She was accused of pouring liquor for the teenagers, urging them to participate in drinking games such as beer pong, and encouraging shots. The night took a darker turn when a series of altercations ensued.

Schillinger reportedly punched a teenager attempting to leave the party and had to be physically restrained. Her then-boyfriend, who allegedly assaulted a minor at the same party, was also reportedly intoxicated.