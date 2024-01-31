Paranoid Schizophrenic Released from Psychiatric Care: Safety Concerns Raised

In a contentious move that has caused turmoil among victims' families and raised serious questions over public safety, Humphrey Burke, a 28-year-old diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, has been released from psychiatric care. Burke was committed to an indefinite psychiatric hospital order two years ago, following his admission of guilt in the manslaughter of a custody officer, Lorraine Barwell.

A Tragic Incident

The incident happened in June 2015, when Burke, in a violent outburst, inflicted 'catastrophic' brain injuries on Barwell. The attack occurred during an escort from Blackfriars Crown Court, where Burke twice kicked Barwell in the head. The severity of the injuries led to Barwell's death just two days later. Initially deemed unfit to stand trial due to his mental health condition, Burke later admitted to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Outrage Over Release

News of Burke's release, which would have required the approval of a clinician and possibly a panel or the Justice Minister, has sparked outrage. The loudest protests have come from Barwell's family and the families of victims of a similar case involving another paranoid schizophrenic, Valdo Calocane. Calocane, like Burke, was handed an indefinite hospital order after he brutally stabbed three people in Nottingham.

Questions About Public Safety

Images of Burke, now a free man, shopping and working out unsupervised in Oxford have surfaced recently. These have caused further distress among those affected by his actions and raised concerns about public safety. The Ministry of Justice has deferred comments to the mental health trust responsible for Burke's care, which stated that community activities can be part of therapeutic care for individuals placed in mental health services. However, this has done little to assuage the fears and concerns surrounding Burke's release.