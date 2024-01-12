Papua New Guinea Struggles to Restore Order After Deadly Riots

Following a wave of violent protests in Port Moresby and Lae, Papua New Guinea’s largest cities, the country is gripped by a state of emergency. The riots, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 16 lives and widespread chaos, were sparked by a pay dispute among the police force, military personnel, and public servants. The government, led by Prime Minister James Marape, is actively striving to restore order and address the underlying causes of this disturbing unrest.

A Spark Ignites a Blaze

The turmoil began when hundreds of police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and civil servants walked off their jobs in protest over unexplained wage deductions. The government attributed these deductions to an administrative error, but the damage had been done. The industrial action quickly spiraled into widespread rioting, looting, and violence, setting parts of Port Moresby and Lae ablaze. The resulting turmoil has underlined the country’s existing issues of high unemployment, increased living costs, and deep-seated economic and political tensions.

Grim Toll and International Concerns

Reports indicate that the riots have claimed at least 16 lives, with nine fatalities in Port Moresby and seven in Lae. In addition to the tragic loss of life, local health authorities are treating numerous individuals for severe injuries, with more expected to report with wounds. Chinese-owned businesses were specifically targeted during the unrest, resulting in injuries among Chinese citizens. This has drawn international attention, with Amnesty International calling for an investigation into the deaths and accountability for those responsible. The US embassy has also issued warnings of high tensions and potential violent crime in the country.

Government Response and the Road Ahead

Reacting to the escalating chaos, Prime Minister James Marape declared a 14-day state of emergency, deploying military and police personnel to quell the unrest. Marape also called for protesting officers to return to duty, assuring them that their grievances over wage deductions were being addressed. As part of the response, key officials have been suspended pending an investigation into the causes of the violence. In these pressing times, the government’s primary focus is to restore order and stability, while also addressing the underlying issues of urbanization, inflation, unemployment, and inequality that have contributed to the unrest.