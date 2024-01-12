en English
Crime

Papua New Guinea in Crisis: Government Struggles to Restore Order Amid Riots

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
Papua New Guinea in Crisis: Government Struggles to Restore Order Amid Riots

Papua New Guinea finds itself in the throes of a chilling crisis, with rioting and looting leading to at least 16 deaths and widespread destruction in the country’s two most populous cities. The government is grappling to restore order in the midst of this pandemonium, as buildings have been set ablaze and the safety of citizens hangs in the balance.

The Roots of Unrest

The initial spark of unrest was lit in the capital, Port Moresby, when police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and public servants walked off their jobs in protest of a pay dispute. The government attributes the pay cut that inflamed the protests to an administrative glitch. This unrest has been further fuelled by high unemployment and rising living costs, creating a potent cocktail of dissatisfaction that has spilled onto the streets.

Attempts to Quell the Chaos

Prime Minister James Marape has been at the helm of efforts to restore order, calling for additional police to maintain control and urging protesting officers to return to duty. A 14-day state of emergency has been declared in the capital, and top bureaucrats have been suspended. An extra 1,000 military personnel have been deployed to prevent further unrest. Despite these measures, tensions remain high with reports of violence in other areas of the country.

International Reactions

As the situation unfolds on the global stage, the international community has taken note. The United States embassy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have urged calm and offered support. However, Australia has yet to receive any requests for help from Papua New Guinea, despite a bilateral security pact between the two countries. The Chinese embassy reported that Chinese-owned businesses have been targeted, with some Chinese citizens injured.

In the wake of this crisis, the Papua New Guinea government is faced with the formidable task of stabilizing the situation and preventing further loss of life. The challenge lies not only in quelling the immediate unrest but also in addressing the root causes to prevent such occurrences in the future. As the dust settles, the world watches to see how this Pacific nation will navigate its tumultuous present to secure a more peaceful future.

Crime Oceania Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

