Crime

Papua New Guinea in Chaos: Payroll Dispute Triggers Violent Unrest

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Papua New Guinea in Chaos: Payroll Dispute Triggers Violent Unrest

Papua New Guinea, a nation typically associated with its rich resources, has recently been brought to its knees by a wave of violent civil unrest. The country’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, witnessed the ignition of a firestorm of riots and looting that resulted in at least 16 fatalities. The turmoil, initiated by a protest over payroll issues by security forces, exacerbated the country’s prevailing struggles with poverty and crime. As a result, the government is now grappling with the task of reestablishing order.

Unrest Triggered by Payroll Dispute

The catalyst for the unrest was a protest by soldiers, police officers, and prison guards over a payroll issue. This seemingly administrative concern quickly spiraled out of control, transforming the capital Port Moresby into a battlefield of looting and arson. Prime Minister James Marape has firmly vowed to tackle the ‘lawlessness’, denying the imposition of any new taxes on the police and promising to rectify administrative errors responsible for the pay shortfall.

Members of Parliament Resign Amidst Riots

Amid the violence, six Papua New Guinean MPs decided to withdraw their support from Marape’s government, citing a loss of faith in the administration’s leadership. The MPs’ resignation comes at a critical time for Marape, whose leadership is due for a confidence vote next month. The political instability has cast a pall over Marape’s tenure, underscoring the volatility of Papua New Guinea’s political landscape.

Global Concerns and Implications

The civil unrest has not only caused internal disruption but also raised international concerns. The Chinese government lodged a complaint following attacks on Chinese-owned businesses, while the US Embassy reported gunfire near its compound. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appealed for calm, noting that his government had not received any assistance requests from its closest neighbor. The chaos has also posed significant challenges for foreign investment, particularly in the gold and copper resources sector.

In the face of these challenges, the authorities are striving to restore stability and safety. The government has declared a state of emergency, deploying extra police personnel and defense forces to quell the violence. The events have underscored the need for the country to address its deep-seated issues of poverty, crime, and political instability, as it works to prevent further loss of life or property damage.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

