en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Riots and Looting

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Riots and Looting

Violent unrest has engulfed Papua New Guinea, creating a crisis of considerable magnitude. Riots and looting in the country’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, have resulted in at least 16 fatalities and extensive property damage. The government is actively working to restore order and calm to these urban centers.

Rioting Sparked by Discontent

The chaos was instigated by a pay dispute among police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and public servants. This dispute comes against a backdrop of high unemployment and rising living costs, fanning the flames of already high tensions. In the ensuing riots, at least nine people were killed in Port Moresby and seven in Lae, with reports of widespread looting and arson.

Government Response

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister, James Marape, has declared a state of emergency in the capital city, Port Moresby, for 14 days. He has called on protesting police officers to return to duty while additional forces are being flown in to maintain order.

In an attempt to remedy the situation, the government has acknowledged the pay cut issue and vowed to address it. Officials, including the finance secretary and the police commissioner, have been suspended, and a review into the causes of the riots has been announced.

International Reactions

The United States embassy in Port Moresby has warned of ongoing tensions. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for calm and stated that, while Australia has not received requests for help from Papua New Guinea, it continues to urge calm. Chinese-owned businesses were targeted during the riots, resulting in several Chinese citizens being lightly injured. The Chinese embassy has lodged a complaint with the Papua New Guinea government.

The situation remains fluid, with violence reported in several areas of the country. The government’s efforts to restore peace and regain control are ongoing, as is the struggle to attract foreign investment in Papua New Guinea’s rich gold and copper resources.

0
Crime Papua New Guinea Safety
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
A 41-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with Public Incitement of Hatred, marking a significant event in the city’s stand against hate crimes. The arrest follows the man’s actions of waving a flag associated with a recognized terrorist group during a public demonstration. Revealed by the Chief of Police, this arrest is part
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect's Death
10 mins ago
St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect's Death
Quincy Police Officer Shot; Suspect Pronounced Dead
14 mins ago
Quincy Police Officer Shot; Suspect Pronounced Dead
Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Triggers Wave of Violence
2 mins ago
Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Triggers Wave of Violence
Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer
4 mins ago
Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer
Mariska Hargitay: A Beacon of Resilience in Light of Personal Trauma
9 mins ago
Mariska Hargitay: A Beacon of Resilience in Light of Personal Trauma
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
37 seconds
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
1 min
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
1 min
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
2 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
3 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
6 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
7 mins
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
8 mins
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
10 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app