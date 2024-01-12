Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Riots and Looting

Violent unrest has engulfed Papua New Guinea, creating a crisis of considerable magnitude. Riots and looting in the country’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, have resulted in at least 16 fatalities and extensive property damage. The government is actively working to restore order and calm to these urban centers.

Rioting Sparked by Discontent

The chaos was instigated by a pay dispute among police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and public servants. This dispute comes against a backdrop of high unemployment and rising living costs, fanning the flames of already high tensions. In the ensuing riots, at least nine people were killed in Port Moresby and seven in Lae, with reports of widespread looting and arson.

Government Response

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister, James Marape, has declared a state of emergency in the capital city, Port Moresby, for 14 days. He has called on protesting police officers to return to duty while additional forces are being flown in to maintain order.

In an attempt to remedy the situation, the government has acknowledged the pay cut issue and vowed to address it. Officials, including the finance secretary and the police commissioner, have been suspended, and a review into the causes of the riots has been announced.

International Reactions

The United States embassy in Port Moresby has warned of ongoing tensions. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for calm and stated that, while Australia has not received requests for help from Papua New Guinea, it continues to urge calm. Chinese-owned businesses were targeted during the riots, resulting in several Chinese citizens being lightly injured. The Chinese embassy has lodged a complaint with the Papua New Guinea government.

The situation remains fluid, with violence reported in several areas of the country. The government’s efforts to restore peace and regain control are ongoing, as is the struggle to attract foreign investment in Papua New Guinea’s rich gold and copper resources.