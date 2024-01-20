Palo Alto Residential Burglary: Police Conduct Active Manhunt for Three Male Suspects

On the night of January 19, a quiet residential neighborhood in Palo Alto was alarmed by an unexpected break-in. A house, situated in the 700 block of Center Drive, became the target of a hot prowl burglary. It was around 7:30 p.m. when the tranquility was shattered by the sound of breaking glass, a noise that caught the attention of a woman who was housesitting for a friend.

The Encounter

Alerted by the suspicious noises, the woman encountered one of the suspects. Noticing the intruder's attire – dark clothing, a face mask, and a beanie – the woman quickly secured herself in a bedroom and immediately alerted the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police Investigation

The police, upon their arrival, reviewed the surveillance footage of the house. It confirmed the woman's report that the suspects - three males dressed in dark clothing - arrived at the premises in a dark-colored sedan. By breaking a gate latch and a sliding door's glass, they managed to forcibly enter the house. However, their intrusion was short-lived as they fled the scene in the same vehicle shortly after.

Call for Public Assistance

The Palo Alto Police Department has since launched an active investigation into the burglary. Seeking assistance from the public to locate the suspects, the police have urged anyone with information related to the suspects or the incident to contact their 24-hour dispatch center. The male suspects remain at large, with the woman's descriptive account serving as a significant lead in the ongoing investigation.