Palghar Tragedy: Man Strangles Wife Over Domestic Dispute, Fakes Suicide Attempt

In a chilling incident in Palghar, a domestic dispute turned deadly when 35-year-old Kanisk Surendra Patil allegedly strangled his 32-year-old wife, Krutali, to death. The crime, borne out of a heated argument, took a grim turn in the early hours of Saturday at their home in Boisar, Palghar district. In a desperate attempt to cover up his heinous act, Patil then rushed his wife to the hospital, feigning ignorance and claiming she had attempted suicide.

Domestic Quarrel Escalates to Murder

The couple's altercation on Saturday night over an unspecified domestic issue escalated, culminating in Patil strangling his wife between 2 am and 5 am. Post the murder, Patil contacted Krutali's family, informing them of her 'unconscious' state, subsequently taking her to the Rural Hospital at Boisar under the guise of a suicide attempt. The attending doctor, upon examining Krutali, declared her brought dead, prompting an immediate police notification and a post-mortem request.

A Cover-up Unraveled

Patil, who owns a garage in Boisar and is a local political functionary, shared his home in Eco Eden City at Dandipada with his mother and the victim, following their love marriage in 2017 that bridged caste divides. The preliminary examination by the MIDC Tarapur police revealed suspicious marks on Krutali's neck, hinting at foul play. Further investigation and the primary postmortem report indicated suffocation due to neck compression as the cause of death, leading to Patil's confession of the murder during interrogation.

Legal Proceedings and Family Aftermath

Following his confession, Patil was arrested, with the court subsequently granting police custody. The couple's four-and-a-half-year-old son is now left in the wake of this tragedy. This incident not only highlights the fatal potential of domestic disputes but also raises questions about the social and legal mechanisms in place to prevent such extreme outcomes. The community and local authorities are now grappling with the consequences of this act and the broader implications it may have on the perception of safety within domestic environments.

The shocking nature of this crime, particularly the attempt to disguise it as a suicide, underscores the complexities surrounding domestic violence and the lengths to which individuals may go to evade accountability. As the investigation continues, this case serves as a grim reminder of the critical need for awareness, support structures, and intervention strategies to address and mitigate domestic conflicts before they escalate to irreversible actions.