Palghar Police Foil Planned Dacoity, Six Arrested

In a daring operation, the police in Palghar, Maharashtra prevented a planned dacoity at a petrol pump located on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

Six individuals, including a woman, were arrested in the act, thanks to the vigilant crime branch sleuths who had received prior information about the intended crime.

The dramatic arrest occurred on a Friday night near the Jivdani helipad in the Virar area. The group was found in a jeep, immersed in a discussion about their nefarious plans.

The police, who had strategically positioned themselves to overhear the conversation, sprung into action.

However, the apprehension was not without resistance. The group retaliated, leading to injuries for two brave security personnel who were part of the operation. During the scuffle, the accused, aged between 20 to 48 years, also sustained minor injuries.