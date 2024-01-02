Palestine Standoff: Man Claiming to Have Firearms, Bomb Taken into Custody

In a nerve-racking standoff, Tin Phan, a 26-year-old resident of Palestine, Texas, kept an entire community on edge for almost five hours. Phan allegedly claimed to have an arsenal of weapons and a bomb at his disposal, inciting a tense face-off with local law enforcement.

The Disturbance Call

On the chilly afternoon of January 1, around 4:40 p.m., the Palestine Police Department (PPD) received a disturbance call from a residence on St. Andrews Drive. On their arrival, officers were greeted with gunshots ringing out from the house, causing an immediate escalation of the situation. A woman, who managed to escape the tense scenario, was safely secured by the police.

Standoff with the Armed Man

Phan, donned in a military uniform and armed with a firearm, attempted to negotiate with the police but ultimately retreated back into the house, starting a tense standoff. The PPD swiftly obtained an arrest warrant for Phan along with a search warrant for the property. Despite hours of negotiation, Phan reportedly fired shots from within and made claims of possessing multiple firearms and a bomb.

The End of the Standoff

Law enforcement, determined to end the standoff without further escalation, employed chemical agents to force him out of the residence. At approximately 9:45 p.m., Phan finally surrendered to the authorities. A subsequent search of the property revealed multiple firearms, ammunition, and a suspicious device in the attic. The suspicious device was later ruled non-threatening by the Tyler Fire Department Bomb Squad.

Phan was detained and transported to the Anderson County Jail. He faces charges of deadly conduct and evading arrest, with additional charges pending. The accountability of the standoff extends beyond Phan, casting a long shadow over the community’s sense of security.