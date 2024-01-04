en English
Crime

Pakistan’s FIA Apprehends Fraudster Asif Gul for False Overseas Employment Claims

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Pakistan’s FIA Apprehends Fraudster Asif Gul for False Overseas Employment Claims

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Pakistan has detained an individual named Asif Gul from Okara, following his fraudulent promises of procuring overseas employment. Asif Gul, who had been eluding authorities, was apprehended after duping a person into handing over Rs 2.49 million on the false assurance of securing a job in the United Kingdom.

False Promises and Fraudulent Operations

Asif Gul’s operations were meticulously deceptive. He exploited the vulnerabilities of those desperate for work opportunities abroad, promising them lucrative job prospects in the UK. He operated under the pretense of a facilitator, offering his ‘services’ to secure employment overseas. However, once the money exchanged hands, Gul vanished, leaving his victims in a state of despair and financial loss.

Swift Action by Anti-Human Trafficking Circle

The incident led to the involvement of the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle. Swift action was taken against Asif Gul, leading to his arrest. The Circle, formed to combat such fraudulent activities, has initiated a thorough investigation into the case. The objective is to uncover the full extent of Gul’s operations and to ensure justice for the victims.

Prior Offences and Legal Proceedings

Prior to his arrest, Asif Gul had been a fugitive, evading authorities after receiving the money. A case had already been registered against him by the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle in Lahore due to his criminal actions. The arrest of Asif Gul is a stark reminder of the relentless and crucial work carried out by agencies like the FIA to protect innocent people from falling prey to such scams.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

