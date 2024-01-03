Pakistan’s ANF Makes Significant Narcotics Seizures in Three Operations

In a series of sweeping operations, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) of Pakistan has significantly disrupted the narcotics trade within the country’s borders. A total of 655 kilograms of various drugs were seized during three separate operations, demonstrating the ANF’s commitment to tackling this pervasive issue.

Major Seizure at Gahi Khan Chowk

The most substantial seizure occurred in Quetta’s Gahi Khan Chowk, where officers discovered an astounding 640 kilograms of hashish hidden within a vehicle. This operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals, marking a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking.

Continued Vigilance in Khyber

The ANF’s efforts were not limited to Quetta. In the Morgah border area of Khyber, a notorious hotspot for smuggling, officers recovered an additional 14 kilograms of hashish. This operation further emphasizes the relentless pursuit of the ANF in curbing illicit activities.

Ice Crackdown on RCD Road Hub

The third operation took place in the vicinity of RCD Road Hub. The ANF recovered 760 grams of a potent and highly addictive drug known as ‘Ice’. One suspect was arrested following the seizure, widening the scope of the ANF’s crackdown on various forms of narcotics.

The ANF has registered cases against all individuals apprehended under the Anti-Narcotics Act. Investigations are ongoing, as the Force continues to dig deeper into the roots of this illicit trade. The ANF’s recent actions underscore its dedication to eliminating the narcotics trade, safeguarding the nation’s future by protecting its citizens from the scourge of drug addiction.