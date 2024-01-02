Pakistani Hindu Refugee Brutally Attacked in Delhi Over Payment Dispute

In the bustling area of Signature Bridge, northeast Delhi, a scene of disquiet unfolded that has since sent ripples through the city’s fabric. A Pakistani Hindu refugee, the 34-year-old Ram Chand, became the victim of a brutal assault by two unidentified men. The altercation, which started over a seemingly trivial dispute concerning a payment of Rs 5 for water, spiralled into a harrowing incident.

Refreshing Drink, Bitter Dispute

Ram Chand, who runs a small shop in the vicinity of the Signature Bridge, was approached by two men in a car. They requested two glasses of water, which Chand dutifully served. Upon asking for a nominal payment of Rs 5, the men flatly refused, triggering an exchange that soon took a violent turn. Despite the modest sum, the refusal to pay and the ensuing argument culminated in the men brutally thrashing Chand.

A Close Brush with Death

But the savagery did not end there. The assailants also attempted to run over Chand with their car, in a shocking display of disregard for human life. A video capturing the chilling incident has been obtained by the police, further substantiating the gravity of the assault.

Law Enforcement Steps In

Following the attack, Delhi Police were swiftly notified. A senior officer confirmed the dispatch of an investigation team to the scene promptly. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the two unidentified men, invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act. The investigation into the case is currently ongoing, leaving the city on tenterhooks, waiting for justice to be served.